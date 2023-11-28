Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tim Ormerod, 63, is a prison officer at HMP Bullingdon who lives locally and is proudly celebrating his retirement after almost 40 years with the prison service. Starting as prison officer, he has worked with countless prisoners and colleagues helping to reduce reoffending and break the cycle of crime.

Tim says: “I joined the prison service in 1984 and so much has changed since then. But the camaraderie with colleagues has always been a huge part of the job and remains so to this day. I have made so many friends here. We all support each other and I’m thankful to have been part of such a fantastic team for so long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The best thing about working in the prison service is that no two days are the same. Knowing that you are helping to reduce reoffending is also very rewarding. I would recommend a career in the prison service to anyone who likes working with people and is a good communicator.”

HMP Bullingdon’s Officer Tim Ormerod is retiring after 40 years.

Governor at HMP Bullingdon, Laura Sapwell, who started off as a prison officer in 1996, says: “Tim Ormerod has been a hugely valued member of our team at HMP Bullingdon. He joined the prison service at HMP Birmingham in 1984 having previously served in the Royal Navy, and then transferred to HMP Bullingdon in 1992. Bullingdon holds a diverse range of prisoners with varying and often complex needs.

"Over the years, Tim has carried out a range of roles in different parts of the organisation, but all helping to run a safe, decent and secure prison so that prisoners change their lives for the better. His most recent role has been supporting new members of staff and helping them settle into their roles, which can be challenging. Tim has given years of service to the public and his example shows how stable and rewarding a career in the prison service can be.”

You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. HMP Bullingdon is looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making.

Advertisement

Advertisement