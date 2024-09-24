Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub that has operated in the Aylesbury Vale area since the 19th century is set to re-open later this year after it was purchased by a well-known charity.

The Rothschild Foundation has bought the pub previously known as The Long Dog in Waddesdon. Also, the charity has announced plans to rename the venue as The Bow, and open its doors to the public next month.

A spokesperson for the charity, which is linked to the extremely wealthy family of the same name, said the name was chosen to reference the pub’s older sister establishment in the village, the Five Arrows Hotel.

Initially, the Grade II listed building was opened under the name, The Bell, in 1863. Before that, it housed the bell room for the adjacent 800-year-old St Michael’s and All Angels church.

A painting of the refurbished pub

The Rothschild Foundation also runs the world famous Waddesdon Manor, which is located within a mile of the recently rebranded pub. The Bow is pledging to sell top-tier quality, and locally sourced produce and table spaces can be booked on its soon to be launched website here.

Anthony Skeats, formerly of The Punter in Oxford, has been named as the pub’s new head chef. The Rothschild Foundation confirmed plans to open the bar for breakfast, lunch, and evening sessions.

There will also be a play area in the garden, private spaces that can be booked for meetings and free Wi-Fi. Beers on tap at the pub have been provided by nearby breweries including: Hawkstone brewery, and the Boobytrap microbrewery.