A well-known historic pub, which is known as an old haunt for First World War poets, has been put up for sale.

Fleurets, a property sales company specialising in the hospitality sector, is looking for a buyer interested in owning Pink & Lily.

It is located in Parslow’s Hillock near Lacey Green, on the edge of Princes Risborough. Pink & Lily is situated within in the Chilterns and has a rich history tied to the celebrated First World War poet Rupert Brooke, who is said to have frequented the pub on his walks through the Chiltern Hills prior to the conflict.

Fleurets is selling the home on a freehold basis and has set an asking price of £600,000.

Pink & Lily is up for sale

Pink & Lily is a two-storey building that comes with a kitchen, a beer garden that can seat 40 people and a car park with room for 30 vehicles. There are three double bedrooms inside the property and the land that comes with it is roughly 0.41 acres in size.

Elysia Wilson-Gunn, Divisional director of Fleurets, commented: “The Pink & Lily is a remarkable property, rich in heritage and character, with an enviable location in the Chilterns. Its connection to Poet Rupert Brooke adds a timeless charm, making it not just a pub, but a piece of history. We’re delighted to bring such a rare freehold to the market, one that offers both historical significance and exciting potential for new owners.”

Interested parties are advised to contact Fleurets via email or by calling 020 7280 4700.