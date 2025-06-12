Historic building set for major revamp as plans for new shop are approved in Amersham
The building in High Street, once home to a Jaeger clothing store, is being repaired and restored by its new owner, who plans to open a new shop there.
A heritage statement submitted with the planning application said: “Jaeger were tenants in the building. Their landlord has since deceased, and the building has been marketed for a number of years.
“It has only recently been purchased by the current owner and applicant. During this period of vacancy, the building [was] not adequately maintained.”
Applicant Peter Collins has now received listed building consent for a range of repair works from Buckinghamshire Council.
These will include repairs to the roof structure, replacement of boarding, repainting external walls with breathable materials, and other minor restorative work.
The plans were drawn up by architect Colette Crean from Danks Badnell Architects Ltd.
It continued in the report, “None of the proposed works will have a detrimental impact on the historic fabric of the building.
“The bulk of the works are either of general repair in their nature or represent a positive improvement on the current situation.”
The new shop will also be fitted with a wood-burning stove, using the existing chimney, and parts of the interior will be redecorated using traditional lime plaster.
The report added: “The existing waney edged weather boarding needs to be replaced, and the flashings reformed.
“It is proposed that the replacement boarding is to match existing in all respects, in oak boarding to be left unfinished to allow it to weather naturally to a silver colour.”
Work will also take place on the external render, “The walls to No. 20 and the two adjacent buildings bordering the rear courtyard appear to have been painted with a form of plastic-based paint, presumably to prevent water penetration,” the report said.
“It is not believed that this is an appropriate material to be used on a building such as this as it will undoubtedly trap any moisture within the fabric of the wall.
“It is proposed that this is stripped from the wall and replaced with a breathable paint such as Sandtex Smooth Masonry Paint, which is microporous and will both seal the wall and allow the building to breathe.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.