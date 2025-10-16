High Wycombe auto technician wins prestigious national award

Josh Sharp, a team member for the nationwide HiQ Tyres and Autocare network in Buckinghamshire and South Oxfordshire has been crowned Mobile Tyre Technician of the Year at the prestigious Annual NTDA Tyre Industry Awards, a highlight of the 96th annual industry dinner hosted by TV personality Mark Durden-Smith.

Josh, who operates out of the network’s HiQ2U Mobile Tyre and Vehicle Service Hub in the Henley and High Wycombe areas, took home the coveted award in a fast-growing category in the UK vehicle service industry. The award recognises outstanding technical ability, road safety compliance, customer service and overall contribution to the mobile tyre technician profession.

With over two and a half years’ experience on the road as a REACT Licensed Technician, Josh has become a cornerstone of HiQ2U’s mobile operations. His commitment to safety, professionalism and customer satisfaction have made him not only a favourite among customers but also a trusted colleague across the nationwide HiQ network.

Josh’s journey into the automotive sector began due to his passion as a lifelong car enthusiast. He seized the opportunity to turn his hobby into a profession when a local HiQ centre in Henley introduced him to mobile tyre fitting. From that moment, his career progressed rapidly.

Josh Sharp, HiQ, (centre) receives his award from Martin O’Brien, the Chair of the NTDA (right)

Barry Heron, Retail Operations Manager, HiQ Tyres & Autocare, praised Josh: “He takes care of very important customers. We often get glowing reports about his workmanship and professionalism, as his skills and work ethic are second to none. He is the perfect ambassador for HiQ Tyres & Autocare.

“His job involves fitting tyres at the roadside and servicing vehicles at customer premises. He solves problems under pressure, whatever the weather conditions, and Josh thrives on it. He loves the variety, the physical challenge and, above all, meeting new people. He credits the customer-facing nature of his role as one of its most rewarding aspects, being meticulous in making sure every job is performed to the highest standard, keeping both himself and his customers safe on the road”.

The NTDA (National Tyre Distributors Association) Awards are among the highest honours in the tyre industry. This year’s event saw a strong HiQ presence, with nominations in four separate categories and more than 20 HiQ representatives in attendance, including members of the HiQ Council.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be recognised at this level,” Josh said after receiving the award. “To represent my team and HiQ on a national stage is a real honour. I’m grateful for the support of everyone who’s helped me along the way.”

HiQ Tyres & Autocare operates across the UK offering car-servicing and tyre maintenance for a wide range of vehicles. It has recently expanded to having over 190 locations and provides training and development that helps customers and team members alike.

