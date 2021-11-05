Haddenham business to feature on top TV motoring show Wheeler Dealers

A Haddenham based motors business is to feature in a new series of top motoring TV show Wheeler Dealers.

Series 17 of the hit TV series was filmed in the UK for the first time in six years with classic car restoration carried out at Westcott Venture Park in Aylesbury, as reported by the Bucks Herald.

The Discovery channel programme, which was back on our screens last month will feature Vivid Element Detailing which specialises in vehicle presentation and protection.

Martin Abraham, owner of Vivid Element Detailing, featured on the new series of Wheeler Dealers

Martin Abraham, owner of Vivid Element Detailing based at Haddenham Business Park, said: "I have been extremely lucky and proud to have been chosen to work with the WD team on the new series and l know other local companies are enjoying the same experience.

"It's a big-up for the Vale really.

"Just goes to show that we do in fact have some special business around here which are of interest to companies like The Discovery Channel."

Vivid Elemen is a studio based professional detailing company that caters for any vehicle whether it’s a car, SUV or a motorbike, the aim is to provide the very best in vehicle presentation and protection.

The team behind popular TV motoring series Wheeler Dealers set up a new base at Westcott Venture Park after being based in the USA, with production company Betty TV using the venture park as a filming location for the Discovery channel.

Wheeler Dealers takes old vehicles and restores them to their former glory to sell on for a profit.

Another series of the spin-off show, Dream Car, is also in production at Westcott, where the team help viewers trade up their vehicles to afford the car of their dreams.

The first show at Westcott features the renovation of a 1960s Mini.

As well as using the roads and runways at Westcott for testing the cars, the Wheeler Dealer team also benefit from the high security at Westcott Venture Park, with CCTV cameras, a nine-mile fence, round-the-clock security guards, vehicle barriers and automatic number plate recognition.

Wheeler Dealers has also worked with other automotive companies based at Westcott, including Neil Bainbridge (BS Motorsport) and Top Cats Racing.

Westcott Venture park manager Jayne Cannell said: “It is fantastic to be able to welcome the Wheeler Dealers to the park and I am sure the team will benefit from the fantastic facilities we have here.

“There is a thriving cluster of companies in the automotive sector, from engineering to racing, and I am sure lots of mutually beneficial relationships will be developed.”

Discovery channel spokesperson Denize Bellingy said: “Westcott is a brilliant location with plenty of room for testing and filming as well as some beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside.