Green light for massive £30million industrial development near Aylesbury

Plans for a £30million development to create industrial and warehousing facility in Aston Clinton, have been given the green light.

The speculative, Vantage 41 development, will comprise 16 units ranging from 4,758 sq ft to 43,357 sq ft, available on a leasehold basis.

Construction of the development is set to start in the spring with completion expected towards the end of 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is just under three miles from the centre of Aston Clinton and just over four miles from Aylesbury train station and town centre.

The site is just under three miles from the centre of Aston Clinton and just over four miles from Aylesbury train station and town centre.

Located in College Road North, adjacent to Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar dealerships, the development provides quick access to the A41 and Junction 20 on the M25.

Chancerygate development manager, Matthew Young, said: “We’re very pleased to have secured planning consent to deliver Vantage 41. Since acquiring the site last February, interest for new build Grade A industrial units has only intensified as demand continues to outstrip supply.

“Vantage 41 will provide businesses within Buckinghamshire and surrounding areas with the opportunity to relocate, expand or consolidate.

“The development will be built according to Chancerygate’ s high sustainability standards providing occupiers with energy saving benefits.

“These will include electric vehicle charging points, high performance insulated wall and roof materials and a thoughtfully designed landscaped environment within the development.”