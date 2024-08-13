Grand re-development plans announced for The Crown in Penn, near High Wycombe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Crown in Penn, near High Wycombe, is set to undergo a major renovation, as work gets underway on the historic Grade 2 listed building.

Nestled within the village and retaining the pub’s original name, the 16th century building will be brought back to life with beautifully restored interiors, newly landscaped gardens, and an outstanding new food offering designed to celebrate the very best of British produce.

Major refurbishment works started in July and will see the old coach house sensitively restored, ahead of its official reopening in October 2024. With parts of the pub dating back to 1577, the building’s original brickwork, fireplaces, leaded windows, and floors will be completely restored, creating a cosy and inviting place for locals to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showcasing a curated edit of seasonal small plates and grazing boards, the menu celebrates social eating whilst championing the best quality British produce. The menus are updated seasonally, as well as offering elevated pub classics – from tasty brunches to Sunday roasts and a main menu that includes farmed British steaks and house-made pizzas.

Artist’s Illustration of the new pub exterior

Every Sunday, The Crown will serve delicious roasts, freshly prepared and cooked throughout the day. For those looking for the perfect place to catch up with friends over a drink, there will be an extensive range of local beers, an impressive wine list and expertly crafted cocktails.

Supporting local hospitality, the impactful investment will also create 45 new jobs, ranging from managerial roles to front-of-house opportunities. With recruitment currently underway, the team hopes to fill roles with people who are local to the community and the surrounding areas.

New general manager, Alan Morrison, said: “As a long-standing and popular destination for customers from surrounding villages and those exploring nearby walking trails, The Crown will be an inviting and exciting place to visit. Plans for the refurbishment look incredible, creating the ultimate setting for guests to relax in, from brunch with family through to evening drinks with friends, and everything in between. We can’t wait to open the doors in October and see our customers’ delight when they enjoy our brilliant new food offering, as well as the beautiful interiors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown will officially open in October 2024. To keep up to date with the build and progress, you can follow The Crown on Instagram (www.instagram.com/the_crown_penn/) or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/penn.thecrown/)