Global business near Aylesbury receives 'green' award launched by Prince Charles

Global herb and spice manufacturer McCormick & Company has been awarded the inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal which recognises private sector companies who are leading the way in creating sustainable markets.

The prestigious Terra Carta Seal was launched in January 2021 by The Prince of Wales through the Sustainable Markets Initiative. McCormick, which has its headquarters at Haddenham, near Aylesbury, is just one of only 44 companies selected as the first recipients of the official Terra Carta Seal. Terra Carta, meaning Earth Charter in Latin, is a “recovery plan for Nature, People & Planet.”

Prince Charles said: “The Terra Carta Seal recognises those organisations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts nature, people and the planet at the heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we are to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren and these businesses have pledged to make it easier for us all to do so.”

The Terra Carta Seal has been awarded to companies which hold a leadership position within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or earlier.

Malcolm Swift, President, Global Flavour Solutions, EMEA and Chief Administrative Officer, said: “I am honoured to accept this award on behalf of McCormick. We are delighted to be recognised as a global leader for our ongoing sustainability journey. We are driving transformation across the industry with new innovative sustainability initiatives like our first-of-its-kind Grown for Good standard.

"We are leading the way with our commitment to using science-based targets across all scopes to validate our progress towards limiting climate change to 1.5°C as part of our long-term commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

"Creating a sustainable future is at the heart of our Purpose-led Performance agenda. We are committed to doing what's right for our people, the communities where we live work and source and the planet we share.”

McCormick has been producing spices, seasoning mixes and condiments in the UK for over 35 years from its EMEA headquarters and state-of-the-art Technical Innovation Centre and dry herbs and seasonings facility in Haddenham, Buckinghamshire and UK Flavour Solutions factory in Littleborough, Greater Manchester.