Girl Guides become construction workers for a day in site visit at Buckingham development

New positive data is showing that 37% of workers entering the construction industry are female. To build on this encouraging statistic, local housebuilder Barratt Homes is helping to encourage young women into the construction industry having invited a Buckingham Girlguiding unit to their St Rumbold’s Fields development for a site visit.

The site visit, hosted by Barratt North Thames, taught the young women about what the industry has to offer, what goes into building a home and new communities, and the importance of sustainable features whilst building.

The Girl Guides were also taken on a tour of the live site and given the opportunity to help build a wall to one of the new homes. To finish the day, the Girl Guides were treated to a play in the newly launched ‘Saint Steeple’s Park’ on the David Wilson Homes side of the development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Janet Bowden, leader at Buckingham Girl Guides, commented: “It was so amazing to not only be given the rare opportunity to see what goes on inside a live building site, but to see our Girlguiding unit getting stuck into the building tasks and learning many new skills throughout the day.

Buckingham Girl Guides at the Site Visit

"It was so lovely for Barratt North Thames to invite us down to the site for a second time this year, and give the Girl Guides the tools to attack the world in the same way everyone else can, and make them believe they can do anything. I look forward to seeing the St Rumbold’s Field’s development grow and am happy to know that one building in that development was built with the help of our young women.”

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales for Barratt North Thames, commented: “Bringing the Buckingham Girl Guides to the development again brought such an enjoyable day and the young women showed tremendous enthusiasm for the construction industry.

"We hope they learnt a host of transferrable skills from the meeting, including the job opportunities available in the construction industry, what goes into new homes developments, and how this positively affects local communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Girl Guides did an excellent job at helping to build the wall and we believe that we certainly have a few great construction workers on our hands in the future!”

Barratt North Thames is currently building its St Rumbold’s Fields development in Buckingham. Current availability at St Rumbold’s Fields is a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with pricing starting from £275,000.