Gin distillery in village near Buckingham scoops 'best local product' prize at Milton Keynes Food and Drink Awards
Tipple boasts unique ingredient from 5,000-year-old oak tree on Northamptonshire estate
A new craft distillery in a village near Buckingham has scooped another business award during its first year of trading.
Silverstone Distillery, which produces unique premium gins, won the best local produce category in the 2021 Milton Keynes Food and Leisure Awards.
Heritage No1 Oak Rested Gin caught the attention of judges such as Phil Fanning of Michelin-recommended Paris House in Woburn.
The flagship gin celebrates the heritage of Silverstone village as a major wood production site and boasts a truly unique ingredient of 5,000-year-old oak from a Northamptonshire estate. It provides warm oaky notes with a subtle citrus flavour.
Managing director Steve Hancock said: “We’re immensely proud of Heritage No.1 Oak Rested Gin.
“The award from Milton Keynes Food & Leisure demonstrates the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from the team in getting us to this point. We are increasingly humbled by its growing popularity.”