Gawcott Solar supports Citizens Advice Bucks with £47k grant

Gawcott Fields Community Solar has awarded a sizeable grant of £47,000 to Citizens Advice Buckingham (Bucks), committed over the next two years to boost frontline support for local people facing rising energy bills and financial pressure.

This grant is part of Gawcott Solar’s wider mission to reinvest the income from its community-owned solar farm into projects that make a real difference to Gawcott and its surrounding communities.

The funding will keep the Buckingham advice centre open three days a week, with extended reception hours from 9:30am to 4:30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It will also support the recruitment and training of two new volunteers, expanding capacity and ensuring people can get help when they need it most.

Craig Glynn, CEO at Citizens Advice Bucks explained: “We’re delighted to be supported by Gawcott Fields Community Solar. Since Covid, we’ve struggled to recruit volunteers in the area. This project not only helps us bring new volunteers on board, but also ensures our doors stay open to the people of Buckingham and the surrounding villages. It feels like we’re back to what we were always meant to be.”

Feeling overwhelmed? Citizens Advice Bucks can help. You can visit their Buckingham office at: Wheeldon House, Citizens Advice Market Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1JX

The funding will also boost outreach, connect residents to energy-saving schemes and raise awareness of key support like pension credit and winter fuel vouchers.

Gabby Mallett, Volunteer Director at Gawcott Solar added: “One of the greatest benefits of community owned solar is that we invest our profits into local good causes, and what better cause than supporting local residents with their energy issues. I am so pleased that we’ve been able to support CAB in Buckingham. Our funding commitment will help them to keep the local branch open which will enable face to face support for so many people.”

The aim is that this seed funding will provide a platform for Citizens Advice Bucks to secure additional long-term funding, ensuring the programme can continue to serve local people long after the initial grant ends.

Thanks to the new funding from Gawcott Solar, the Buckingham advice centre offers extended hours (9:30am-4:40pm Tue-Thu).

About Gawcott Fields Community Solar

Gawcott Fields Community Solar is a Community Interest Company which runs a 4.17 megawatt solar array between Gawcott and Buckingham. The solar farm is governed by local volunteer directors and run for the benefit of the local community. This funding was available as part of our Bee Green Grant Fund, which is open to local, community-led, environmentally-focused projects within 5km of the solar farm.

