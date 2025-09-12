From my garden cabin to becoming a national winner

I still can’t quite believe I’m writing this… Nailed That! has officially been crowned Best Home Salon 2025 in the UK at the National Hair and Beauty Awards!

Out of 26,500 home-based beauty and hair salons nationwide, my little tropical beauty cabin in Aston Clinton took home first place…and on top of that, I placed 45th in the UK for Best Salon Décor, standing shoulder to shoulder with some of the most incredible home and high street salons across the country.

Walking down that red-carpet aisle in front of 1,600 people, collecting that award was one of the most surreal, proud moments of my life…proof that all the love, the late nights, the endless energy, and the heart I’ve poured into my salon was worth it.

At first, Nailed That! was just a little press-on nail business I ran from home, but when lockdown lifted, I knew I needed something more. Within 48 hours, I’d turned my spare room into a full beauty salon and launched. I never looked back.

When I started Nailed That I never dreamed I would grow in this way, moving to a garden cabin that would evolve into what it has today and to be awarded for it all, is just unbelievable. I only knew when I started, I wanted to create a safe, tropical-inspired space where people could feel relaxed, cared for, and heard. A salon that wasn’t just about beauty, but about therapy, laughter, and connection. Somewhere where mental wellbeing mattered just as much as flawless beauty treatments.

The salon isn’t just about décor either…it’s about expression. Living with OCD, anxiety, and postnatal depression has shaped the way I see the world, and the salon became my outlet.

I wanted a place where I could show the world how my brain works. Inside my head, it often feels like a stampede of animals, all fighting for space. So, I built the salon around them, each animal identified as parts of my personality.

The Leopard, The Zebra, The Giraffe, The Elephant and The Ostrich They all have meaning and purpose to me and are not just part of my decorative flair.

This win isn’t just for me…it’s for my family, my clients and everyone who has supported me along the way!

The Leopard of the salon, the almighty queen, a feisty little beast but locked away behind bars, she means no harm but get on the wrong side of her and you will know it! (Although this never happens these days, I’m much more placid than I used to be as a teenager, hence the fact she’s locked away.)

The Zebra, more like the “scaredy cat”, the anxiety and the worries and wanting to run away and hide the moment it gets a little tough, the only thing is I can’t run! And I defiantly don’t look as elegant as a zebra, when I do.

The Giraffe, the one that stands tall, the level head, overlooking and overseeing everything, making sure it all works in the way you need it, the list maker, the note jotter & the organiser, it all stems from her.

The Elephant, the big brave risk taker, the one that jumps into anything, has the big ideas and not scared to give it ago, brazen enough to start a salon with no idea if you could make it work…BUT I DID!

And last of all…The Ostrich, the beauty and elegance, the one that swans in with all the beautiful creative design ideas and makes it happen, fast paced, running a hundred miles an hour. When an idea comes, I want to achieve it and I want to achieve it now!

Surrounded by tropical greenery, I could bring those animals to life in a way that felt calm, controlled, and safe. My salon became my therapy, and I wanted my clients to feel that too.

Winning this award means so much more than a trophy on my shelf. It’s a reminder that even when life throws challenges of anxiety, OCD, postnatal depression, or the battles of everyday life…dreams are still possible. You can rise, you can create, and you can achieve more than you ever thought you could.

This win isn’t just mine…it’s for my family who support me, its for my amazing clients who trust me, and for everyone in my community who’s cheered me on along the way.

From my little garden cabin to the national stage… this is proof that magic really can happen when you believe in yourself.

So here’s to Me, My hard work, My dreams, My salon - Nailed That! — HBA’S - Best Home Salon 2025