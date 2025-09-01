From Flymo to Ferrari: Stuart Bitmead’s SB Race Engineering becomes Bucks’ supercar and race car specialist

Inside the SBR Engineering workshop

From repairing lawn mowers to working with Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani and Brabham, Stuart Bitmead’s journey is a story of passion, perseverance, and family inspiration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally from North London, Stuart grew up learning precision and problem-solving alongside his engineer father. “Working with Dad on our family cars and later my own classic cars is where it all started,” he says. At just 15, he convinced his father to use redundancy money to fund an ambitious AC Cobra kit-car build — a project that transformed a shared hobby into a lifelong calling.

Stuart’s professional career accelerated in 1995, when he joined a London Ferrari dealership. From there he went on to run the workshop of the UK’s largest independent Ferrari specialist, and later managed operations for the official Pagani importer, gaining experience at the very top of the automotive world before founding SB Race Engineering (SBR) in Watford in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SBR quickly gained a reputation for high-performance servicing, specialist repairs, and championship-winning race preparation. Its race team has secured numerous class and overall titles, and in 2018, SBR relocated to Aylesbury, where it expanded significantly, becoming a trusted name for Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren owners not just from the region but internationally.

Jasper working on a classic Ferrari Testarossa, on our rolling road.

The company was approached in 2021 to maintain and support a Brabham BT62 — one of only four in the world, leading to direct collaboration with Le Mans-winning driver David Brabham on further developing the car, proving SBR’s engineering credentials at the highest level.

But at its heart, SBR is about people as much as cars. The company has partnered with Bicester Heritage Academy to train and inspire the next generation of vehicle engineers. Its latest apprentice, Jasper Harmen, a local student from the Academy, has just qualified as a fully certified technician after three years of training and working at SBR, reinforcing companies’ commitment to local talent and opportunity.

“Cars aren’t just machines,” says Stuart. “They hold memories, emotions, even family history. Being trusted to work on them and to help young people build careers in this industry is incredibly rewarding.”

More information about SB Race Engineering can be found at www.sbraceengineering.co.uk