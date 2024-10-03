Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular shopping venue in Aylesbury has announced a free Halloween-themed family entertainment show for local shoppers.

Friars Square Shopping Centre is hosting some ghoulish family activities on 29 October to celebrate Halloween.

Children can enjoy The Deadly Nightshade shows with Belladonna the Witch and her pet fly Aristotle the Bluebottle. They will perform a series of spooktacular tricks including the Diabolos of Doom and the most dangerous trick of all “The Giant Finger Chopper.

Shows will be taking place at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, the shopping centre has confirmed.

Belladonna the Witch will be enchanting the crowd alongside her pet

The cast of despicable characters families can meet at the shopping site includes: The Miss Fortune Sisters, stilt walking Cruella de Vil and Bride of Dracula. There will also be a spooky aerial show.

On the day children can also participate in a free pop-up craft workshop where they can create bats and ghosts and all manner of spooky things to take home. Plus, there will be a ghostly treasure trail for youngsters to win a treat, if they dare.

The next day, the shopping centre is hosting a Community Action event organised by Bucks Council. Residents and community members are invited to come

along and discuss any issues with the multi-agency teams on topics such as crime prevention, housing, energy efficiency and recycling. There will be a free bouncy castle and other activities to keep children entertained. The event will be 11am to 3pm.

To find out more about goings on at the town centre shopping centre residents can follow Friars Square on Facebook or visit its website here.