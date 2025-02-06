Friars Square in Aylesbury announces free dinosaur day event for half term
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On Tuesday 18 February, families are encouraged to take a look at the gigantic replica tyrannosaurus rex that will be roaming through Friars Square Shopping Centre.
Rex stands at eight feet tall and 17 feet to the tip of his tail, towering over all who visit the shopping site in central Aylesbury. He will be appearing in four shows with his ranger between 11am and 3pm. At previous events shows have lasted for roughly 20 minutes.
The specially trained ranger will keep the big creature in check throughout his four performances, while young guests will be asked to stay safely behind barriers for their own protection.
There are no costs attached to the four shows. More details can be found on the shopping centre’s Facebook page and its website here.
There will be comedy from the Pre Hee Men – a pair of comedy cavemen in their specially themed car complete with Stone Age music and sound effects.
Children can decorate a dinosaur at a Jurassic craft workshop taking place inside the shopping centre. Families can also participate in a spot the lot trail too.
Last year Rex was tasked with entertaining Aylesbury shoppers over the Easter break with several families stopping for photos with the prehistoric marvel. Dozens of families have expressed an interest in Dinosaur Day in Aylesbury on Facebook.
Recent school holiday events in Aylesbury have seen stilt walkers and well-known children’s comedy performers visiting the busy shopping site.