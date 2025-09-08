Fresh chapter for Bucks’ Grange Restaurant as new catering partner takes the helm

Every person visiting The Grange restaurant is directly supporting the training of a life-changing hearing dog.

National charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has announced the appointment of award-winning, family-owned company Thomas Franks as the new catering partner for its Saunderton-based Grange Restaurant.

The partnership promises to bring exciting developments to the much-loved community dining space, including a refreshed focus on seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients, sustainability, and the launch of a brand new out-of-hours events business.

Thomas Franks brings with it a reputation for serving exceptional food, making them the perfect match for the charity’s values and vision. Their appointment marks a significant step forward in establishing The Grange as a standout destination for both daytime dining and bespoke events.

The Grange Restaurant provides a welcoming space for engaging with the local community and raising awareness about the charity’s vital work - training dogs to alert deaf people to important and potentially life-saving sounds, such as smoke alarms. Everyone visiting the restaurant is directly supporting the training of more of these life-changing dogs.

Front of house volunteer, Anne Burton, welcoming guests to The Grange Restaurant at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People

Under the new partnership, The Grange will continue to serve visitors during the day, while transforming into a welcoming venue for private hire, community gatherings, workshops, and small celebrations in the evenings and at weekends.

Angela Brazier, Front of House Manager at The Grange restaurant, said she was thrilled to welcome the Thomas Franks team to the charity.

“Their track record in delivering high-quality, nutritious food, alongside their commitment to sustainability, aligns perfectly with our own values. The introduction of an events business will also allow us to breathe new life into the space in the evenings and weekends – opening up fresh opportunities for both fundraising and community use.”

Sarah Martin, Regional Director South West, Thomas Franks said, “We are absolutely delighted to begin this partnership with Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. At Thomas Franks, we are passionate about creating food experiences that bring people together.

“Our shared values of sustainability, quality and the desire to deliver a positive social impact, make this collaboration a natural fit. We’re excited to work closely with the charity’s team to build on The Grange’s reputation and create something truly special for both daytime guests and evening events.”

The catering team will work alongside the charity’s 40 Front of House volunteers, some of whom have hearing loss themselves, who are an important part of the charity and its business.