Free training available for Buckinghamshire residents

Putting training skills to use.

Buckinghamshire Council and Buckinghamshire Business First have teamed up with 3t Training Services to offer fully funded training programmes aimed at upskilling local residents in the construction and renewable energy sectors.

This September, several training bootcamps will be held across Buckinghamshire, covering key areas such as groundworking, construction specialisms, and air source heat pump installation. These bootcamps are open to anyone aged 19 or over living in the Buckinghamshire area.

Curt Nilson, Funded Training Project Manager with 3t said: "Whether you're just starting out or looking to advance your career, these programmes provide comprehensive, hands-on training tailored to industry needs. Best of all, completion guarantees an interview with a relevant employer, helping participants take the next step in their career."

To learn more or to register, email [email protected] or visit www.3tglobal.com/buckinghamshire-training-bootcamps