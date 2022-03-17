Free business coaching sessions launched for organisations in Aylesbury and Buckingham

A local enterprise is offering free business coaching reviews for organisations in Aylesbury, Buckingham and local startups nearby.

Each month ActionCOACH Buckingham will be granting 10 businesses one-to-one sessions designed to help the organisations grow and improve.

ActionCOACH, recently celebrated its first anniversary, head coach, Justin Charlton-Jones wants to help 1,200 organisations in 2022, overall.

Justin Charlton-Jones, ActionCOACH Buckingham

During this confidential conversation, any topic can be raised, whether it be team, time, money, or business planning, managers want to discuss.

An ActionCOACH spokesman said: "It is surprising how many companies don’t have a plan and if they do just don’t stick to it."

Justin comes up with strategies to achieve the owner’s objectives, get their team and business working more effectively, and to deliver more revenue and profit.

The service is designed to help businesses that might have stalled after initial success, one's that have endured a downturn during the pandemic, business owners unsure on their company's true value.

Plus those who want advice on how to get a business in a position where its ready to be sold, owners after advice on what direction to take their company in, or people wanting to brainstorm or find a professional mentor.

Justin has ran four businesses prior to this venture, he's also been in charge of UK divisions at international companies.

During the review Justin guarantees to generate a number of ideas and strategies that can be implemented into the business immediately.

Abigail Murphy, who runs Abigail’s Studio, said: “I discovered Justin through the Buckinghamshire Business First website, my business had ground to a halt throughout 2020 and 2021 and I was looking for ways to turn this around.

"I approached Justin and after just one coaching session my income for one month was equivalent to the past two years. Justin was in tune with how my business worked, he ensured that all advice was directed towards my area of my industry and overall, he gave me the confidence boost to get out there and change things for the better.

"If this is what happens after one session, I can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”