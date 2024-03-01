Four-bedroom detached family home hits the market in Aylesbury with £875k valuation

A new family home has been put up for sale in Aylesbury with an asking price of £875,000. This makes it one of the most expensive properties on sale in Aylesbury, it has the third highest-value of any home listed on Zoopla.
Williams is selling a detached four-bedroom property in Bedgrove, which can be viewed online on Zoopla here.
It is a freehold property with multiple reception rooms, a large driveway and an extensive private back garden. All four bedrooms are doubles and two schools are within half a mile of the home.
Other features include wood effect flooring and underfloor heating in the dining room. In total the home has four reception rooms as well as its four double-sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is en-suite, currently the home has two living rooms, a study, and further utility spaces.
