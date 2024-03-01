News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Four-bedroom detached family home hits the market in Aylesbury with £875k valuation

Pictures of one of the most expensive properties on the market in Aylesbury
By James Lowson
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:28 GMT

A new family home has been put up for sale in Aylesbury with an asking price of £875,000. This makes it one of the most expensive properties on sale in Aylesbury, it has the third highest-value of any home listed on Zoopla.

Williams is selling a detached four-bedroom property in Bedgrove, which can be viewed online on Zoopla here.

It is a freehold property with multiple reception rooms, a large driveway and an extensive private back garden. All four bedrooms are doubles and two schools are within half a mile of the home.

Other features include wood effect flooring and underfloor heating in the dining room. In total the home has four reception rooms as well as its four double-sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is en-suite, currently the home has two living rooms, a study, and further utility spaces.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below photo gallery:

Valued at £875,000

1. MCBHnews-01-03-2024-Property PAP-CENTupload

Valued at £875,000 Photo: Williams

Photo Sales
Dining room consists of a window to the front aspect, wood effect flooring, spotlights to ceiling, underfloor heating and doors to the office and living room. Williams says there is space for a dining set and other large furniture

2. Dining room

Dining room consists of a window to the front aspect, wood effect flooring, spotlights to ceiling, underfloor heating and doors to the office and living room. Williams says there is space for a dining set and other large furniture Photo: Williams

Photo Sales
The master bedroom is en-suite. It consists of a window to the rear aspect, carpet laid to floor, radiator, light fitting to ceiling and space for a king-size bed and other furniture. The en-suite is fully tiled and comprises a wc, hand wash basin unit with storage, walk in shower, heated towel rail, underfloor heating and frosted window.

3. Master bedroom

The master bedroom is en-suite. It consists of a window to the rear aspect, carpet laid to floor, radiator, light fitting to ceiling and space for a king-size bed and other furniture. The en-suite is fully tiled and comprises a wc, hand wash basin unit with storage, walk in shower, heated towel rail, underfloor heating and frosted window. Photo: Williams

Photo Sales
The utility area comprises wall mounted units with worktop, space for washing machine and tumble dryer, built in storage cupboard and door to the side of the property.

4. Utility room

The utility area comprises wall mounted units with worktop, space for washing machine and tumble dryer, built in storage cupboard and door to the side of the property. Photo: Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AylesburyZooplaWilliams