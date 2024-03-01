Four-bedroom detached family home hits the market in Aylesbury with £875k valuation

A new family home has been put up for sale in Aylesbury with an asking price of £875,000. This makes it one of the most expensive properties on sale in Aylesbury, it has the third highest-value of any home listed on Zoopla.

It is a freehold property with multiple reception rooms, a large driveway and an extensive private back garden. All four bedrooms are doubles and two schools are within half a mile of the home.

Other features include wood effect flooring and underfloor heating in the dining room. In total the home has four reception rooms as well as its four double-sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is en-suite, currently the home has two living rooms, a study, and further utility spaces.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below photo gallery:

2 . Dining room Dining room consists of a window to the front aspect, wood effect flooring, spotlights to ceiling, underfloor heating and doors to the office and living room. Williams says there is space for a dining set and other large furniture Photo: Williams Photo Sales

3 . Master bedroom The master bedroom is en-suite. It consists of a window to the rear aspect, carpet laid to floor, radiator, light fitting to ceiling and space for a king-size bed and other furniture. The en-suite is fully tiled and comprises a wc, hand wash basin unit with storage, walk in shower, heated towel rail, underfloor heating and frosted window. Photo: Williams Photo Sales

4 . Utility room The utility area comprises wall mounted units with worktop, space for washing machine and tumble dryer, built in storage cupboard and door to the side of the property. Photo: Williams Photo Sales