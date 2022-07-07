Currently on the market for £875,000

Four-bedroom countryside home goes on the market for nearly £900k in Aylesbury Vale

A four-bedroom home in Aylesbury Vale has been put up for sale at a price of nearly £900,000 it boasts a sought-after countryside setting.

By James Lowson
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 3:51 pm

The property in Hartwell is valued at £875,000 by Avocado Property it can be viewed here on Zoopla.

As well as four bedrooms the home has three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Located in Mayflower Close it is just one and a half miles from Aylesbury town centre.

Estate agents report that the freehold home is beautiful and bright, and is surrounded by a wonderful neighbourhood.

Avocado Property believes the four-bedroom house would suit a growing family.

It also highlights schools within a mile of the home and the landscaped private garden which has a patio area.

You can view the property in detail by clicking through the below photo gallery:

1. Conservatory and garden

A look at the patioed part of this expansive garden.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Garden

A look at the well-maintained private garden that comes with the home.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Bathroom

One of two bathrooms in the property.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Bedroom

One of four bedrooms contained within the home.

Photo: Zoopla

