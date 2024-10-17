The home is up for sale nowThe home is up for sale now
Four-bedroom Aylesbury home hits the market valued at over £1m

By James Lowson
Published 17th Oct 2024, 10:38 BST
A new spacious property in Aylesbury is up for sale and valued at over £1 million.

Michael Anthony has set a £1,150,000 price tag for the property, making it one of the most expensive homes in the area. Interested buyers can take a closer look at the property on Zoopla.

Located on Lower Road in Stoke Mandeville the four-bedroom property is roughly half a mile from the nearest railway station and is within a mile of four schools.

Key features of the property include its four double bedrooms, large private gardens, a detached studio area, and double garage.

As well as four bedrooms the property has four bathrooms and three reception rooms. Its drive is big enough to fit several vehicles and the Separate studio area which is currently acting as a home office.

Michael Anthony describes the open plan kitchen as fitted with a range of both wall mounted and floor standing units with granite work surface over, island/breakfast bar, integrated double fridge and freezer, space for Range cooker with extractor fan over, stainless steel sink with mixer tap, integrated dishwasher, underfloor heating, door to utility room.

1. Kitchen

A double aspect room with double glazed window to front and double glazed double doors to rear. Feature fireplace with brick surround and inset wood burning stove, underfloor heating, and double doors to kitchen/dining room, according to Michael Anthony's description.

2. Living room

Michael Anthony details the private garden as a large south westerly facing garden which is mainly laid to lawn with paved and timber decked patio areas all enclosed by panel fencing, various fruit trees, outside lighting and cold water tap, gated access to both sides.

3. Garden

The dining room which is linked to the open plan kitchen and leads through to the spacious back garden.

4. Dining room

