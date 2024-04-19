Four Aylesbury businesses get new food hygiene ratings including two generally satisfactory grades
Four businesses in Aylesbury have received new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency website.
Buckinghamshire Council officials graded four venues in Aylesbury last month, and the new scores have recently been added to the Government agency’s website.
All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.
Two new ratings have been listed for cafes in Aylesbury:
-Rated 4: Baker + Barista at 47 Friars Square, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 13.
• Rated 4: Zena Kitchen at 39 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 13.
Aylesbury pub, The Egg and Monkey at 1 Silver Street, was given a three out of five rating on March 13.
A three out of five rating was also given to Aylesbury takeaway restaurant: Aylesbury Grill at 23a Kingsbury, that inspection took place on the same date.