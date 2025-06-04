Forum invites local businesses to help shape the future of the region’s furniture industry

Chiltern Coaching’s Helen Pethybridge, a Buckinghamshire-based business coach, has joined the executive team of the Wycombe Furniture Forum (WFF).

Helen works with local SME owners to drive profits, develop engaged teams and strengthen their company’s structure. Helen will bring her expertise in business development and leadership to help shape the future of the region’s historic furniture industry.

Led by Peter Spence, WFF was established to support furniture manufacturers, designer-makers and allied businesses across Buckinghamshire and South Oxfordshire. With a national reputation as a hub for innovation and craftsmanship, High Wycombe is undergoing a renaissance, supported by initiatives like the WFF. The Forum’s transition from a steering group to an advisory board marks a new phase of strategic growth.

The advisory board includes Henry Tadros, ercol (chair); Tracey Matthews, Buckinghamshire College Group and Philippa Batting, Bucks Business First. Its executive team is led by Peter Spence and Helen Pethybridge, Chiltern Coaching. The forum is also establishing an expert panel: Helen Pethybridge (business advice); Jamie Claret (AI); Joanna Knight (sustainability); and Alys Bryan (industry intelligence).

WFF aims to:

Build stronger links between industry and education, including apprenticeship opportunities with institutions.

Support sustainability and innovation, such as creative upcycling partnerships between manufacturers and local designers.

Explore a sector Business Improvement District (BID) to establish long-term funding and impact.

Promote High Wycombe as a national centre of excellence in furniture and furnishings.

Helen says, “Buckinghamshire’s furniture industry has an incredible heritage and even greater potential. I’m excited to work with the executive team and local businesses to support innovation, talent development and a thriving, future-ready sector.”

To help define the Forum’s priorities, a questionnaire has been sent to furniture-related businesses across the area. The WFF is urging all stakeholders to take a few moments to complete it. The insights gathered will inform targeted programmes and initiatives aimed at supporting growth and collaboration across the region.

Helen adds, “The Forum is here to serve the entire furnishings industry - from traditional manufacturers and designer-makers to educators, apprentices and interiors professionals. We want to hear from everyone invested in the future of the industry.”

Those involved in the furniture sector and peripheral industries can complete the questionnaire via the link here.

More information is available via the Buckinghamshire Business First directory or by contacting WFF directly through its partners and members.