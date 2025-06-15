Former Buckingham deputy celebrates PR success alongside her clients at national awards

Amanda Chalmers of Chalmers News PR, collected the ‘Excellence In Media’ Award at Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards last week, along with three of her own clients Lianne Kirkman, Bianca Rodrigues-Perry and Paola Spiga who were also recognised.

They were among 32 winners at the Ladies First Inspirational Achievers Awards, held at the IXL Centre at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam.

Amanda spent three decades in the regional press, including 13 years at the former Advertiser and Review Series, covering Buckingham, Winslow, Brackley, Towcester And Bicester. Her career in newspapers culminated with a five-year stint in the Stratford Herald editor’s chair before leaving to launch Chalmers News PR, based in Warwick in 2018.

This marks the third accolade for her agency in less than seven years, winning the same award in 2023 followed by the Woman Who Awards ‘Achieves In Media’ category gong in 2024.

As well as Buckinghamshire, Amanda worked on news desks in and around Warwickshire, including the former Nuneaton Tribune and Rugby Advertiser, and, as deputy editor at The Daventry Express.

She said: “This is another very proud moment in the journey of Chalmers News PR, now into its seventh year. I dedicate it to all the amazing clients who have entrusted me with their businesses and charities, two of whom even nominated me for the awards in the first place.

“It is an absolute privilege to be rewarded for something I’m so passionate about and so much the sweeter when I’m sharing the spotlight with other people I really admire. It feels like a double win!”

Amanda’s clients also scooped awards, from several which made the finalists list are: Lianne Kirkman. She was awarded the Community Champion prize after founding The Esther Project a women-only initiative to provide gender-specific support - as well as launching The Esther House - a seven-bed supported living accommodation in Leamington, providing a safe space for women to recover.

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry, from Leamington, and Paola Spiga, from Balsall Common, received Special Recognition Awards. The ladies also sponsored the Excellence In Independent Food and Start-Up of the Year categories respectively.

Bianca is the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched last year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.

All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or

visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD

At Glam and Glow Beauty Lab, in Hockley Heath, Paola combines the best of traditional and modern therapies – including some rooted in Chinese medicine - to offer a sanctuary that sets her out as one of a kind, distinguishing her services through extensive research.

Once a beautician to the rich and famous, she empowers her clients to understand their skin and make the right choice every time, attending to both their physical and mental well-being and ensuring a holistic approach to beauty and care.

Since opening, in October last year, she has consistently received five-star reviews from clients.

Amanda and her clients were among three hundred people assembled for the glittering black tie celebration at IXL Dallas Burston Polo Club, in south Warwickshire, and featured a host of live musical entertainment. The evening also included an auction and raffle, which raised around £5,000 towards ongoing fundraising for new breast cancer equipment for Birmingham hospitals.

Other categories included Business Woman of the Year; Start-Up of the Year; Trailblazer of the Year; Rising Star; Family Business; Inspirational Woman; Excellence In Technology & Innovation; Inclusive Leadership and Man and Excellence In Independent Food.

Ladies First Director Tracey McAtamney said: “Our Ladies First Awards celebrated the achievements of both women and men in our community, honouring those who have gone over and above in their business and in their personal lives. A massive congratulations to all of our winners and finalists. It was your night to shine!

“It was wonderful to see so many women supporting and celebrating each other’s successes.”

Photos by Everybody Smile Photography

