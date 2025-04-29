Former Aylesbury United football stadium site up for sale as housing plans remain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The site which used to be home to Aylesbury United Football Club is currently up for sale.

Last month, the site where Aylesbury’s old Buckingham Road stadium stood, was put up for auction with a £2,750,000 asking price.

Allsop, the property auction specialists overseeing the sale of the area, confirmed the site remains up for sale despite it receiving no bids during the auction. A spokesperson for the company revealed parties have expressed an interest in purchasing the site, but no further details can be shared at this time.

In September last year, the old Buckingham Road stadium was knocked down, previously the ground that had once hosted the England national team, had lay derelict since the Ducks eviction in 2006.

An artist's impression of what the 42-home site could look like

As noted by Allsop, in its sales page which can be viewed here on Rightmove, a 42-home housing development has been granted outline planning permission.

Last year, Bucks Council granted conditional permission for a development of 18 two-bedroom homes, 21 three-bed dwellings, and three four-bed houses. No alterations have been made to the planning application, which can be viewed here, since the council’s decision was confirmed in May 2024.

However, prior to approval being granted for the site the project received strong objections from residents. A majority of the concerns raised alarm over the potential for new properties to be flooded with regularity.

These concerns come from the ground’s close proximity to the River Thame. Also, the nearby Meadowcroft Open Space area is often plagued with flooding problems, which often leads to the cancellation of Aylesbury’s Park Run and training sessions for the Aylesbury Dynamos Football Club teams.

The land where the football stadium used to be

Other concerns were raised with the increase in traffic the new properties would cause in an already busy part of Aylesbury. Similar concerns were raised when plans for a new Lidl supermarket were approved nearby.

The Bucks Herald was unable to contact GPS Estates LTD, the company which submitted the controversial housing application in late 2020. The company has sent up to date accounting information to Companies House, but no longer has an active website domain.

Upon granting conditional approval for the housing project in 2024, a Bucks Council official stated that more details on noise mitigation, ecological viability, traffic control, parking, and more, must be approved before construction can begin.

A new owner would inherit a site of approximately 6.3 acres. The planning proposals included 15 homes that would meet the Government’s criteria for affordable housing.

Plans to ‘Bring the Ducks Home’ have been announced. In 2022, Aylesbury United Football Club supported a town council campaign to construct a new stadium at the former Aylesbury Golf Club site in Fairford Leys.

However, it was revealed by the Aylesbury Town Council leader, Councillor Richard Lloyd, in 2023, that the preferred site for the major project remains subject to ongoing negotiations with the landowner and HS2 for its return.

Under the town council’s plans several other sporting facilities would be built for grassroots projects as part of the major scheme including 3g football pitches.