News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Foreign exchange business Swift FX keep it in the family with latest appointment

Foreign exchange business Swift FX - which has recorded more than £32 million in overseas transactions in its first 18 months – has appointed its first member of staff.
By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:29 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family business, based in Tring, which is run by Michael Vaughan and his stepfather, David Hodgson, was launched in 2021 to help support businesses with interests abroad, helping them to get the best exchange deals possible and make international payments with complete confidence.

Now, following 18 months of success which seen the company support businesses and individuals with £35 million worth of international transactions, Swift FX has brought Michael’s wife Heidi onto the team as the company’s new Marketing Assistant.

He explained: “It has been a great first year! Our business has continued to grow and develop and we’re working with more clients than ever before.

Most Popular
Pictured from left to right are the Swift FX team, Heidi Vaughan, David Hodgson and Michael Vaughan.Pictured from left to right are the Swift FX team, Heidi Vaughan, David Hodgson and Michael Vaughan.
Pictured from left to right are the Swift FX team, Heidi Vaughan, David Hodgson and Michael Vaughan.

“Looking ahead we’ll be looking to move into new areas and Heidi’s work will centre around us being visible at leading trade shows. These are exciting times for Swift FX and we’re looking forward to seeing what comes next!”

Swift FX prides itself on supporting clients as they navigate the global currency markets, offering a professional financial service with the personal touch.

Both Michael and David have decades of experience in financial services and foreign exchange with David enjoying a 22-year career at Lloyds Bank.

A range of products are available, giving businesses or individual clients the chance to take advantage of favourable exchange rates up to 12 months in advance to protect against any volatility in the market.

For more information about Swift FX visit www.swiftfx.co.uk or call 01442 773340.

Related topics:Michael Vaughan
News you can trust since 1832
Register
Follow us