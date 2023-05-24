Five star mark for award-winning Princes Risborough curry house among new food and hygiene ratings for Bucks

A curry house in Princes Risborough was one of 19 establishments in Buckinghamshire to receive a new food and hygiene rating.

According to the latest update on the Food Standards Agency’s website, Radhuni at The Old Library in Princes Risborough received a five star rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This grade is given to venues which have very good hygiene standards that fully comply with the law.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker from PA Images

In the latest round of Bucks Council inspections submitted to the Food Standards Agency 13 venues received top marks. No Bucks establishments were graded below three stars.

Three stars means a place has generally satisfactory food hygiene standards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Grounded Kitchen at 4 Pauls Row, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Pasta Guys at 152 Desborough Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Radhuni at The Old Library, Church Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Tabletop Republic at 37 - 38 High Street, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Roberto's at 26 - 28 White Hart Street, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: The Vanilla Pod at 31 West Street, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 14

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Caprinos Pizza at 218 Desborough Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Creams Cafe at Unit 5, 27 - 31 White Hart Street, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Millar's Eatery At Coopers at Ground Floor Unit A Meter House, Globe Business Park, Fieldhouse Lane, Marlow; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Patisserie Valerie High Wycombe at 46- 47, Eden, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Whipsnade Park Golf Club at Studham Lane, Dagnall, Buckinghamshire; rated on 18 April

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Feel Lounge UK at 3 High Street, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 3 May

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: The Jolly Cricketers at 24 Chalfont Road, Seer Green, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on 18 April

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Flame & Stone Pizza at 14 High Street, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire; rated on 18 April

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsbury'S, Oxford Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 April

• Rated 4: Chanak Turkish Cuisine at 66 The Parade, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 April

• Rated 3: Kashmir Spice at 93b West Wycombe Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 22 May

• Rated 3: Jimmy's Pizza at 196 Cressex Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 18 April

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Cod & Fry at 37 Marlow Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 April