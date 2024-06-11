Five new electric vehicle charging spaces to be opened in Aylesbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Approval has been given to convert parking spaces into electric vehicle charging points in Aylesbury.

Planning permission has been granted to electric vehicle company, Raw Charging, to create five new charging points at Aylesbury Shopping Park.

Bucks Council approved the scheme last week, it will see eight current parking spaces converted into charging points.

Three new chargers will be accessible at the often-busy parking site, adding to the number of charging locations in town.

The planning application was approved last week

According to BP Pulse’s interactive map, Aylesbury only has six public electric vehicle charging locations currently.

NTR Planning, which submitted the application on behalf of the Oxford-based charging business, says the charging hub has been designed to minimise its impact on the surrounding area.

Raw Charging will construct a CPE 250 Charger and two HYC 150 Chargers, plus six bollards and a pillar, to support the new charging hub.

Bucks Council has set a target of having 1,000 publicly-accessible charge points in the county by 2027.

The design outline sent to the council, photo from NTR Planning

The authority also announced it had successfully secured £1.9 million Government funding to aid its electric charging rollout earlier this year.

Figures released from the authority state that there are 294 publicly-accessible EV charge points in Buckinghamshire, owned by various operators.

This was first announced in an environmental action plan, which can still be found online here.

