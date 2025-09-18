First wave of Buckinghamshire manufacturers geared for growth with Made Smarter

They include 3-Way Displays (Chesham), Ercol Furniture (Princes Risborough), Gibbs Gears (Stoke Mandeville), and Solstrand (High Wycombe), who represent sectors from furniture and engineering to precision components and displays.

Each has completed a Made Smarter Digital Transformation Workshop to identify opportunities for technology adoption and create a bespoke roadmap for change.

Launched in April, the programme has already registered more than 300 businesses across the South East who have signed up for expert advice, leadership and skills training, student placements, and match-funded technology grants of up to £20,000 to help SMEs improve productivity, competitiveness and sustainability.

Of these, 75 manufacturers have either completed or scheduled a Digital Transformation Workshop, highlighting the strong pipeline of activity and the appetite among South East firms to embrace digital adoption.

With Made Smarter’s support, this first wave of manufacturers are now pursuing a wide range of digital projects, from robotics, automation and AI to upgraded ERP systems and smarter stock management. Many are also investing in simulation tools, digital twins and online integration to improve efficiency and scale operations. Crucially, businesses are pairing technology with leadership training and workforce upskilling to build long-term resilience and sustainable growth.

Ercol Furniture, based in Princes Risborough, is a renowned manufacturer of furniture. With a legacy built on British manufacturing, the company is now focused on revitalising its operations through smart investment in digital tools, automation, and workforce development.

David Finch, Managing Director at Ercol Furniture, said: “We’re proud of our heritage, but we know that to compete in today’s market, we need to modernise how we work while protecting the craft that defines us.

“The Digital Transformation Workshop helped us identify clear, practical ways to improve. We’re now looking at ERP integration for digital labour tracking, robotic sanding to ease the burden of repetitive manual work, and new tools to digitise drawings and documentation. We also see huge potential in developing product lifecycle tracking to support our sustainability goals and customer engagement. Alongside the technology, we’re looking to invest in people through the Digital Champion and Leadership programmes.

“The support from Made Smarter has helped us build a roadmap that respects our history while preparing us for a more connected, efficient, and resilient future.”

3-Way Displays, based in Chesham, is a family-run business creating bespoke display units for the beauty and fragrance industries.

Olivia Stroud, Chief Operating Officer at 3-Way Displays, said: “We’ve built our reputation on craftsmanship, flexibility, and client relationships, but many of our internal systems are still manual or fragmented. Made Smarter is exactly what we need. We now have a clear set of priorities and are engaging with the right programmes to upskill our team, improve our systems, and future-proof the business.”

Solstrand, based in High Wycombe, is a sub-contract precision engineering company producing components and assemblies for aerospace and defence.

James Valentine, Director at Solstrand, added: “As a heritage business with strong roots and skilled people, we recognised the need to update how we work. Made Smarter helped us identify where digital tools can have the biggest impact. We are now looking at collaborative robotics, smarter inventory management, and digital infrastructure to create a more connected and efficient operation.”

Gibbs Gears, based in Stoke Mandeville, is a family-owned precision engineering group supplying gears and complex gearing systems to aerospace, EV, space and robotics sectors.

Reece Garrod, CEO, said: “We have built a strong reputation for quality and technical expertise, but we recognise the need to evolve our systems and skills to match the complexity and speed of the industries we serve. We are focused on integrating our systems, improving tooling efficiency, and developing our team to lead the next phase of growth.

“The Digital Transformation Workshop helped us sharpen that focus. We are now exploring how to connect our ERP, QA and machine monitoring platforms, improve tooling management, and introduce AI for smarter scheduling and decision-making. We also see huge value in creating digital training resources and expanding our apprenticeship and leadership programmes. The workshop reinforced the importance of aligning our digital investments with long-term workforce planning, and gave us a clear path forward with the right support from Made Smarter.”

Made Smarter South East is delivered by Surrey County Council in partnership with 11 local authorities and Local Enterprise Partnerships.

Bryan Vint, Programme Manager for Made Smarter South East, said: “It is hugely encouraging to see so many beginning their transformation so soon after launch. It shows the real appetite among South East manufacturers to embrace digital technology and highlights the immediate impact Made Smarter is having. Every company is on its own journey, starting from a different point and with different ambitions, but each has found a clear path forward through the programme. Together, these firms are already showing how digital tools can reshape manufacturing, from optimising production and improving traceability to reducing waste and upskilling people, with benefits that range from higher productivity and revenues to new jobs, internships and more sustainable operations.”

“Every SME manufacturer in the South East has the potential to benefit, whether they make chocolate, electronics, precision components or furniture. Made Smarter is here to help them build confidence, take the right next steps and unlock growth.”