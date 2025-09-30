The first two phases of a major hi-tech project taking place near to Aylesbury have been completed.

Westcott Venture Park has announced that the first two phases of its flagship state-of-the-art development have been completed.

These sites form part of a £5.9m scheme to build development for Skyports Drone Services which are described as a pioneering company in the field.

Facilities at the 65,455 sq ft development will also be used by URA Thrusters, specialists in water-based rocket propulsion technology and other innovative companies.

Work is ongoing at the site

The two organisations have agreed to 10-year leases on units within phase one of the regeneration project.

URA Thrusters will now occupy 10,635 sq ft in one of the large buildings located at the site which is roughly seven miles from central Aylesbury.

Westcott Venture Park adds that the site has been extensively refurbished since the company moved operations to the area in 2022.

A Westcott Shared Facilities service will be operational at a 5,253 sq ft building and can be used by students and other organisations within the space industry. It has been revealed that the property contains a very large vacuum chamber, which is said to be the UK’s largest commercially available electric propulsion test facility. There are also clean rooms, a vibration table and 3D printers within the building.

Plot 2 at Westcott Venture Park

Aman Sharma, investment manager at PATRIZIA which owns Westcott Venture Park, said: "We are thrilled to see the first two phases of this pioneering development reach completion. These state-of-the-art facilities have enabled two of our most innovative occupiers to scale up at Westcott, creating opportunities for significant job growth and expansion.

“This development seamlessly blends cutting-edge design with sustainability, creating an attractive and inspiring working environment for occupiers to innovate and thrive.”

Companies can enquire about renting industrial space for the area earmarked for the third phase of the development. Once completed there will be what has been described as a 28,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art industrial and warehouse facilities with ancillary offices at the site. Current projections suggest the project will be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Westcott Venture Park also has a central hub called the Skylark which is being fitted out and will include a 90-seater café, conference centre, and meeting rooms, it is expected to open later this year.