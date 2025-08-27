First look at well-known Aylesbury pub that reopened after 3-week makeover

Customers can now once again visit The Plough after it underwent a three-week makeover.

First pictures of the new pub area and outside of the venue have been released after the renovation project which was designed to give the bar a brighter, modern aesthetic.

Among the changes visitors can look out for are an updated bar with new soft furnishings, a brand-new fireplace and an enhanced open plan layout.

The Plough’s general manager, Aneta Niedziela, said: "We’re excited to unveil The Plough’s fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or just popping in for a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

To mark the occasion, the pub has revealed that new items have been added to its menu. Customers are also advised that they can check the pub’s Facebook page for upcoming events.

It has also been revealed that the pub now has an updated function room available for private hire which can be booked for weddings and birthdays. The pub is also promoting its ‘weekly ales’ offering aimed at beer lovers.

The Plough also advises that it hosts a popular quiz night on Sundays and that it is a dog-friendly venue. It is a part of the Sizzling Pubs group, which looks after over 200 bars in the UK, and more information on The Plough is available on the company’s website here.

