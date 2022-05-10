First look at designs for new Aylesbury gyms promising a different workout experience

The team behind the gyms are promising customers a new experience workout experience.

One of the two gyms soon to be constructed at Berryfields this summer, will be a premium space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first look at the proposed gym

This means customers and their friends can book out the entire gym for an hour to themselves.

My Fit Pod, the company behind the new designs, states that trainers can be booked for one-on-one sessions during these exclusive workouts.

The two gyms will occupy a 600 square feet space at the Aylesbury development.

A spokesman for the company said: “The design of My Fit Pod is compact with no front-of-house staff.

Coming to Aylesbury in August

"This allows us to push the limit of what’s possible in a gym by providing the highest quality equipment and best in technology and automation.

“Our members can enjoy a premium, private yet supportive workout with access to a state of the art sound system, peloton cardio equipment, a wealth of weight training equipment and luxurious shower and toilet facilities.”

Only 40 exclusive membership packages will be offered when the gym, opens but pay as you go options and other packages will be made available.

Another look at the plans for Aylesbury's newest gyms

A spokesman added: “The idea is that finally everyone can have the freedom and flexibility to enjoy a state of the art gym on-demand.

"Someone books in for a session via our app and they receive instructions and a smart entry pass to access the building.”

The company has an app which exclusive members can use which has access yoga, HIIT, and shadow boxing classes which can be accessed at home.

Exercise programmes, nutrition blogs and a reward system can also be found on the app.

Currently the company is aiming to open the gym in August 2022.

More information on the new venue and the company is available online here.