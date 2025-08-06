First images released of new Aylesbury store after merger between popular brands

Images of the new TK Maxx Homesense store have been released following a launch event held at the store on July 31.

Both brands have opened a joint store at the unit where TK Maxx previously operated individually in Broadfields Retail Park.

They have merged to share the 26,963 sq. ft. superstore after Homesense vacated its former home at Aylesbury Shopping Park.

Bucks Council has approved a plan that will see Mountain Warehouse takeover the unit previously held by Homesense near Cambridge Street.

Representatives of the popular shopping brands are referring to the merger as the opening of a brand new ‘superstore’.

Ahead of the opening a spokesperson for TK Maxx and Homesense said: “We are thrilled to open a brand-new superstore in Aylesbury, offering both Homesense and TK Maxx, as we know how much local shoppers love to shop high-brand fashion, accessories, homewares and more, all at

great prices. We want to give our valued Aylesbury treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our fresh new superstore!”

The companies have confirmed that all existing employees at Homesense and TK Maxx were offered roles within the new store.

An opening date for the new Mountain Warehouse store in Aylesbury has not been confirmed at this time. Mountain Warehouse advised Bucks Council that it does not plan to change the structure of the store at the popular Aylesbury shopping site when it opens.

1 . MCBHnews-06-08-2025-TK Maxx-CENTupload The new store has officially opened Photo: TK Maxx Photo Sales

2 . TK Maxx and Homesense The two brands have merged to form a superstore in Aylesbury Photo: TK Maxx Photo Sales