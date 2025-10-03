A longstanding retailer known for its upmarket products is opening its first UK store outside of London at Bicester Village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortnum & Mason, an international company known for its food and drink offerings and gift hampers, opened a store at the famous shopping destination earlier this week.

It has operated in the capital since 1707 and says it wants to give Bicester Village a taste of Piccadilly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company, which has received two royal warrants said: “The interior heroes the brand’s colour, Eau de Nil, which decorates the walls of the store, allowing for the products to shine. Taking centre-stage is an enormous chandelier, which hangs in the centre of the store, and emulates the opulence of the brand’s Piccadilly flagship. Boasting two service desks which are made from solid walnut and feature traditional Georgian beading, exceptional service and experience will be paramount - with Fortnum’s Red Coats offering customers the opportunity to enjoy Fortnum’s food and drink at regular sampling sessions.”

The Fortnum & Mason store in London. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Fortnum & Mason x Get Baked)

It has also been revealed that a hospitality kiosk will be erected at the world-famous shopping site, which is a first for the company that was formed in Victorian times.

Fortnum & Mason’s CEO, Tom Athron, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our first UK store and hospitality offering outside London in Bicester Village. Our beautiful new location will allow visitors to the village to explore a curated edit of Fortnum’s extraordinary food and drink, and provide a great pit-stop for those looking to buy Fortnum’s favourites to enjoy, or to pass on as gifts for friends and loved ones. I am particularly excited to see which crumpet flavours are the most popular at our Fortnum & Mason On the Go kiosk, which will be providing visitors with a welcome pick-me-up as they explore all that Bicester Village has to offer. It has been a real pleasure to work with The Bicester Village Team on this next chapter of our brand’s story, and we look forward to seeing how we can bring the best of what Fortnum’s has to offer to their diverse customer base.”

Fortnum says the new store will contain its best known products including its tea blends and biscuit range.