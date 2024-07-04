Family-run renewable energy business recognised at FIVE prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kimble Solar is celebrating after winning a string of prestigious sustainability awards and being shortlisted at a further two awards ceremonies.

The Buckinghamshire-based renewable energy business was named the winner in the Small Scale Project of the Year category and also highly commended in the Solar Installer of the Year category at the Energy Efficiency Awards. This recognition is a testament to the company's expertise and dedication to providing top-notch solar installation services.

Kimble Solar further solidified its position as a sustainability leader by being ranked number 28 in TechRound’s Sustainability60 Competition. TechRound’s Sustainability60 campaign celebrates entrepreneurs using tech to solve global climate issues. Kimble Solar's inclusion in Sustainability60 emphasises their significant contributions to the renewable energy sector and their commitment to creating a greener future.

The team most recently were crowned with a Silver Sustainability award at the SME MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards for their continued efforts to be a leader in all aspects of suststainability and renewable energy.

Founder of Kimble Solar, Chris Sadler (Left) with team

The founder of Kimble Solar, Chris Sadler, has also recently been shortlisted at the Hustle Awards in the Sustainability category and the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year category in the South East.

The Hustle Awards celebrate the boundless creativity and dedication of individuals in their respective fields. The Awards ceremony will take place on 18th July.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often referred to as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” celebrates the achievements of the UK's most dynamic and innovative businesses. The final takes place on Monday 18th November.

Chris Sadler, CEO and founder of Kimble Solar said:

"These accolades highlight our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with high-quality sustainable solutions and I am very proud of our family-run team for all their efforts in making Kimble Solar such a success.

“As a company we’ve helped avoid approximately 190 tonnes of CO2 emissions, which is the equivalent of avoiding 442,000km of car journey emissions, planting 2,844 trees, and avoiding 3,950 long-haul flights, in the last twelve months alone.”