On Saturday, Country Wood Floors opened its showroom on Winslow High Street.

Country Wood Floors has taken over the unit which previously served the Winslow community as a pharmacy.

It has been revealed that the space has been completely redesigned to suit the business which showcases a wide range of wood, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and carpet flooring. Management wanted to create a modern, welcoming space for homeowners.

Country Wood Floors also offers specialist wood floor sanding and restoration.

The company was founded by James Hagon in 2017, Country Wood Floors began as a one-person business in Buckingham. Due to its successes the company is now in a place where it can open a second showroom within Winslow.

Local councillors participated in the grand opening last week and the store will be open for walk-ins and consultations from Tuesday to Saturday each week.

A spokesperson for the company said: “As part of its expansion, Country Wood Floors has partnered with leading brands including Amtico, Whiteriver Flooring, ITC, Victoria Carpets and J2Flooring — bringing premium flooring options and expert advice to homeowners across Buckinghamshire and beyond.”

Supporters of the company have celebrated the opening, one hailed it as an ‘incredible’ achievement, another noted that the new store looked great, on Facebook.

Country Wood Floors’ other base is in Buckingham Industrial Estate. More details on the company’s services can be found by visiting its website here.

