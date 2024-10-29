Family-run Buckinghamshire-based renewable energy business Kimble Solar launches new podcast – Green Ambition

The founder of Buckinghamshire based family run solar installation company, Kimble Solar, has launched a YouTube documentary series, called Green Ambition.

Hosted by the founder of Kimble Solar, Chris Sadler (40) from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, Green Ambition shares the story of Kimble Solar's rise from a one-man electrician to a leading name in renewable energy.

The documentary focuses on Kimble Solar’s mission to make real change for the planet and looks at how people can make smarter choices to help reduce their carbon footprint. Green Ambition follows Chris and his team at Kimble Solar on their day to day mission to help more homeowners make the right switch to renewables.

Commenting on the launch of the documentary, Chris Sadler, founder of Kimble Solar said:

"As a company we’ve helped avoid approximately 190 tonnes of CO2 emissions, which is the equivalent of avoiding 442,000km of car journey emissions, planting 2,844 trees, and avoiding 3,950 long-haul flights, in the last twelve months alone.

“We’ve launched the podcast to make more people aware of the damage carbon is doing to the planet and what changes they can make to lower their carbon footprint.

“It’s also about our business and the Buckinghamshire area. We want to highlight the amazing people not only in our team, but also the community and the great work being done to reduce Buckinghamshire and beyond carbon footprint.”

Green Ambition episodes are released the last Sunday of the month with the first three episodes available to watch now on YouTube, here www.youtube.com/@Kimblesolar