“Aylesbury and the wider community has been amazing for us since day one.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A restaurant in Aylesbury, run by a husband-and-wife team, has celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The Works in Aylesbury town centre is now 10 years old and the family-run team is saying thanks to its loyal customers in the town. The eat-in restaurant is an independently run company and also has another dine-in store in nearby High Wycombe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger and Elaine Bolton have looked after the ice cream store located in Market Square since it opened in 2013. They serve handmade ice cream, waffles, and pancakes to people visiting the town centre.

The family running the popular Aylesbury business

Roger said: “Aylesbury and the wider community has been amazing for us since day one. We’ve been blessed with wonderful local support which without it, we really wouldn’t be here today. The work that goes on in the town to keep people coming back to Aylesbury by Aylesbury Town Council, The Mayor, and other business leaders, is simply fantastic. We have, and have had, brilliant support over the years to keep the business going.”

During the milestone year The Works Aylesbury team is planning to run a special celebration each month on the 10th. More details on the goings on at the restaurant can be found online here.

Roger added: “There’s a whole raft of highlights. Meeting all our wonderful guests, who even now are still coming in 10 years on, is one. Another obvious highlight would be our first birthday party where we had a queue going over to the war memorial, an amazing day. Learning how to make ice-cream in Italy. Working with immediate family and getting to see a different side of them. We have really laughed and learned together along this journey. I wouldn’t have changed it for the world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also revealed some plans for expansion at The Works, saying: “The sky’s the limit really. We’ve just launched The Works Gelato company which is a B2B company selling direct to trade. Our aim is to try and grow that side of the business over the next few years, along with keeping the restaurant an exciting and fresh place to come.

“Our High Wycombe restaurant now has three Escape Rooms within it so we’re looking to do more work with these this year bringing in some new ideas.”

Roger added: “To everyone who has come into our restaurant and supported us over the past 10 years, thank you. Opening a restaurant is a daunting experience, you think to yourself, will people get our concept, will they come in, are they going to like us? We’re so delighted that people love what we do and that we’re still able to serve them, 10 years on. Our guests, local people, business leaders, and the wider community – the list is endless, have all helped to shape who we are today, and we can’t thank you enough.”