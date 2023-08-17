“It means so much to us that so many of our wonderful customers continue to show us such incredible loyalty”

A family-run car dealership in Aylesbury has recently celebrated its 80th birthday.

Last month, Adams Brothers, which operates on Oakfield Road, turned 80, the business has passed through four generations.

On July 13, 1943, Adams Brothers opened its doors for the very first time.

To celebrate year-80 the business held a open showroom with refreshments, which its loyal customers were invited to. They were encouraged to share their own memories of using the business down the years.

Adams Brothers prides itself on operating as a traditional family business with old fashioned values.

Managing director Dane Adams who took over from his late father Norman Adams in 1990 at the age of 30 said: “Our customers are everything. They are at the heart of everything we do, many of whom have turned into great friends over the years. We have customers who will travel many, many miles from places such as the Lake District, Wales and Scotland to name just a few. It means so much to us that so many of our wonderful customers continue to show us such incredible loyalty and ultimately allow our achievements to be possible.

"It makes our 80th year in business even more special, having recently been awarded the National Customer Care Dealer of The Year for both our Manufacturer Partners Subaru UK and Isuzu UK. In addition, we have also been appointed as Official Mitsubishi Dealers for Aylesbury and the surrounding area. All in all, it’s been a very special year so far!”

Also, 13 July is a particularly special day for the Adams family, as not only is it the anniversary date for the business, but it was also the birthday of one of the late founders, Norman Adams, who would have celebrated his 92nd birthday this year.

A company spokesperson added: “The Adams team are dedicated to continuing to go above and beyond with service to the automotive industry for many more years to come, and look forward to preserving and discovering valued life-long customer friendships along the way.”