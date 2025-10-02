Fairhive welcome Peter Hughes as the new Chair of the Board

Fairhive Homes is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Hughes as its new Chair of the Board. With over 40 years of senior leadership experience spanning banking, housing, and the third sector, Peter will take over the leadership reins as the organisation advances its 5-year strategy launched earlier this year.

Peter brings extensive leadership and governance experience, including 20 years heading the Principality Building Society Commercial Team in Wales, where he was recognised for driving financial performance and social impact, particularly in affordable housing. Peter also serves as Chair of the Beacon Group formed through the merger of RHA Wales and Coastal Housing and continues to hold a non-executive role with Penhurst Properties. Speaking about his new role, Peter said: “I am delighted to join Fairhive as the Chair of the Board. Throughout my career, I have seen the importance of safe, secure, and affordable housing in supporting individuals and communities. I believe in the approach of being a “guide on the side”—accessible, collaborative, and supportive—both with colleagues and with residents. It is essential that we maintain visibility and open communication with our residents, and I am committed to listening carefully, understanding their challenges, and working to enhance the services we provide. Fairhive has already achieved significant progress, and I look forward to building upon these strong foundations”.

Peter has a deep understanding of the social housing sector and the challenges that it faces, from the cost-of-living crisis and skills shortages to increased regulation and public scrutiny following the tragedies at Grenfell and Rochdale. “We know many households are struggling with rising costs and there is still a national shortage of affordable homes,” Peter said. “But despite the challenges, I believe there are many reasons for optimism. Fairhive is in a good position, and has an impressive programme of new homes in the pipeline, while continuing to invest in residents’ safety and in improving existing homes.”

Fairhive’s recently launched 5-year strategy was shaped with direct input from residents, and Peter emphasised that this collaborative approach will remain central to his leadership. “Meeting members of the Residents’ Forum during my recruitment made a big impression on me. Their passion and willingness to challenge shows just how engaged our residents are. They must remain central to decision-making, and I am committed to continuing that focus,” he said. Peter also underlined the importance of wider partnerships with local councils, regulators, and stakeholders. “Strong relationships are essential if we are to deliver more affordable housing and better services. Transparency and trust will be my approach, ensuring Fairhive remains accountable and constructive in all of its partnerships.”

As Chair, Peter will support the delivery of Fairhive’s 5-year strategy and help the organisation continue to build safe, sustainable, and inclusive communities. “Fairhive has many of the ingredients needed for success: a clear regional identity, the scale to make an impact, and values rooted in open-mindedness and innovation. With strong foundations and talented, committed people, I am confident we can make a real difference to the lives of our residents.”