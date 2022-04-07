Exclusive look at opening weekend for Aylesbury's newest Indian restaurant

Tiffin and Thali in Aylesbury opened its doors for the first time, many business leaders and well-known Bucks figures attended its official launch night.

Among those keen to get a first look at the new restaurant which has taken over the sought-after unit on The Exchange, was Aylesbury MP Rob Butler.

Staff advise the early feedback at the restaurant has been extremely positive and customers have enjoyed the traditional approach to Indian cooking.

Yesterday (6 April), the restaurant’s phone line went live for the first time, the website is still being developed, but customers can access a full menu online here.

Speaking to The Bucks Herald last month ahead of the restaurant’s launch, owner Usman Majid said: "It's a very traditional service, it's what most Indian people tend to eat at home.

"Everyone will get their own Thali, which is a mix of five to six different flavours, sweet, sour, astringent.

"There's six elements to the meal that are all wholesome. So you get protein, grains, etc.

"It's very different to anything you get in Aylesbury.

"When you go to an Indian you expect dhansak, vindaloos and kormas. We're not doing anything like that.

"There'll be five or six different currys which you can have heated whoever you want, mild, medium or hot."

Tiffin and Thali has taken over the unit which has remained vacant since Gourmet Burger Kitchen closed over a year ago.

Usman is no stranger to fine dining in Aylesbury, he also runs The Grill Steakhouse located on Exchange Street as well.

He said: "This is just a natural progression. When The Grill Steakhouse started 10 years ago there was a mixture of curry and steak, as the steak grew and grew and got busier, we went to a steakhouse.

"We've got origins 10 years back in curry and Indian food. It's bringing the curry element of the grill back, as its own standalone business."

Tiffin and Thali seats up to 114 guests at a time and is manned by a team of 23 staff members.

From Monday (11 April), the restaurant is running Desi breakfasts from 10am.

You can take a closer look at the newest business in Aylesbury by looking through the below photo gallery:

Owner Usman Majid with Aylesbury MP Rob Butler

A look at the already popular Thalis sold at the restaurant.

Staff hope to bring a traditional Indian experience to their customers.

Staff at the new restaurant in the Exchange