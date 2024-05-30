Exciting opportunity that could change the lives of young entrepreneurs in Buckinghamshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The SWEF fund is a national charity initiative, aimed at enhancing the activities of young business owners, innovators, and entrepreneurs. It has now launched in Buckinghamshire and is issuing grants and guidance to help boost fledgling businesses owned by young people aged 18 to 30. The first grant has been awarded and it's already changing the life of one young entrepreneur from Buckinghamshire.

The SWEF Enterprise Fund, awards grants of up to £2,000 per business to support local young people to achieve their business aspirations and goals. Designed to provide crucial support to early-stage businesses or commercial activities, the fund is open to considering a huge range of different ideas and business plans.

The first grant has already positively impacted the future of one young Buckinghamshire entrepreneur – Lewis from Primary Pressure. Lewis had a successful pressure washing business but was keen to expand. The SWEF grant allowed him to extend the services he offers clients and he now has his first employee. Lewis said: "I'm really pleased with my grant from SWEF which has enabled my business to expand at just the right time. The process was simple and straight forward and I'd encourage anyone in my position to apply".

Henry Allmand, CEO of Heart of Bucks Community Foundation who are administering the scheme in Buckinghamshire through its Young Futures Fund programme said: "We are excited to be working with SWEF to support local business owners and the potential entrepreneurs of the future. This fund will serve as a catalyst for the next generation of businesses in Buckinghamshire. We want to ensure that young people are supported to realise their aspirations, particularly those who might have come from a disadvantaged background.”

The criteria for applicants includes that individuals must be aged 18 to 30, reside in or have their business operations within the Buckinghamshire Council administrative area, as well as other conditions which can be found online.

Applicants are encouraged to articulate how a grant from the SWEF Fund will enhance the growth and development of their businesses. Funding can be utilised for a diverse array of business costs, including purchasing equipment, buying materials and stock, and creating digital resources like a website.