As summer weather finally starts to hit Buckinghamshire we decided to have an updated look at where the top-rated chip shops are in Aylesbury.

To make sure this was a collective endeavour and not just hanging on the biases of one writer, we have used the ratings collected on Tripadvisor here.

For this study we also decided to filter out pubs and bars also known for serving the classic British dish and focus on specialist chip makers.

At the time of writing here are the top fish and chip shops in Aylesbury, according to Tripadvisor’s rating system:

(Please note this list does not include chip shops open in Aylesbury which are not listed on Tripadvisor)

The Codfather (Jubilee Square) The Codfather in Jubilee Square, Aylesbury, has a 4.5 rating based on 35 reviews.

The Codfather (Jackson Road) The Codfather in Jackson Road, Aylesbury, has a four star rating based 190 reviews.

Hi Tide Hi Tide in Mandeville Road, Aylesbury, has a rating of four on Tripadvisor based on 74 reviews.