Esri UK wins prestigious UK IT Industry Award

Esri UK, with its HQ in Aylesbury, has won Vendor of the Year in the prestigious UK IT Industry Awards 2024.

Designed to celebrate the organisations and technologies which are helping to shape the future of IT and create a better world, the awards are run by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing.

The Vendor of the Year category recognises outstanding performance in revenue growth, market leadership, innovation, customer satisfaction and a commitment to workplace diversity.

The judges felt the Esri UK submission was “A brilliant all-round entry. We were impressed by the investments in diversity, innovation and a strong focus on making the UK a leading global player in geospatial technology.”

Esri UK's geospatial technology helps solve many of today's pressing challenges

The UK IT Industry Awards are amongst the largest and most well-known events in the technology industry. Other category winners included Aviva, UK Power Networks, Bank of England and Openreach Technology.

Pete Wilkinson, Managing Director, Esri UK said: “The company’s dedication to making a difference to society, the economy and the planet with location technology has been the driving force behind this achievement.

"We are immensely proud of this recognition within a very competitive industry. A special ‘thank you’ goes to our incredible team for their hard work and to our customers and partners for their ongoing support. We look forward to building on this success and continuing to deliver a meaningful impact through geospatial technology.”

From rolling-out vaccines and teaching children about climate change to understanding insurance risk and locating wind farms, Esri’s GIS provides powerful maps, apps and dashboards to analyse spatial data.

Esri UK's annual conference attracts over 2,000 delegates

Recent Esri UK customer projects include:

The Met Office – providing easier access to authoritative climate change data to support adaptation planning

Crown Estate – planning the best locations for offshore wind farms to help the country shift to clean energy

Airedale General Hospital – improving RAAC management to ensure the hospital remains safe and open

Members of the Esri UK team receiving the coveted award

Department for Education Nature Park – allowing all schools to map, monitor and improve biodiversity in their school grounds

London Gatwick – driving better decision-making integral to the running of the airport

Esri UK, with its head office in Aylesbury, is a Geographic Information System (GIS) company with over 400 staff. Customers range from the NHS, Defra and over 270 local authorities to Vodafone, Domino’s Pizza and Aviva. The company gives charities £19m of software every year, including the National Trust, RSPB and the RNLI. In education, Esri UK offers free software and teacher training to every UK school.

