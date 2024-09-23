Esri UK reaches finals of UK IT Industry Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Esri UK, with its head office in Aylesbury, has been shortlisted in the UK IT Industry Awards 2024 for Vendor of the Year. Designed to celebrate the organisations and technologies which are helping to shape the future of IT, the awards are run by the British Computer Society, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing.

The UK IT Industry Awards are amongst the largest and most well-known events in the technology industry, often referred to as 'the Oscars of the UK tech sector'. Other shortlisted organisations across the award categories include BT, Deloitte, IBM, Aviva, Defra, HSBC and the Royal Air Force.

The Vendor of the Year category recognises outstanding performance in market penetration, revenue growth, innovation and customer satisfaction. Vendors must clearly demonstrate a commitment to workplace diversity as well as IT excellence.

“As one of the most significant awards in the IT industry calendar, we are immensely proud to have reached the finals,” commented Pete Wilkinson, Managing Director, Esri UK. “Making a difference to society, the economy and the planet with location technology is what Esri UK stands for so it’s incredibly rewarding for the team’s hard work to be highlighted in this way. Technical excellence and building a happy, diverse workforce have been key to company growth.”

Pete Wilkinson, Managing Director, Esri UK

Rashik Parmar MBE, Group CEO at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT,said: “Best of luck to Esri UK as you advance to the final round. The IT community thrives because of such dedicated professionals and visionaries. As we unite, we have the opportunity to leverage technological advancements to tackle worldwide issues and uplift our communities. Congratulations to each of the remarkable nominees who have made it to the shortlist for this prestigious award."

Tom Allen, Editor, Computing, said: “Congratulations to Esri UK on being named as a finalist for the UK IT Industry Awards. The UK tech sector is constantly evolving; it takes concerted effort, and a great story, to stay on top and stand out from the pack, as you have done.”

Esri UK is the UK’s largest Geographic Information System (GIS) software company. From rolling-out vaccines and teaching children about climate change to understanding insurance risk and locating wind farms, Esri’s technology provides powerful maps, apps and dashboards to analyse spatial data. Customers range from the NHS, Defra and over 270 local authorities to Vodafone, Domino's Pizza and Aviva. The company gives charities £19m of software every year, including the National Trust, RSPB and the RNLI. In education, Esri UK offers free software and teacher training to every UK school.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 13 November 2024 at Battersea Evolution in London.

For more information and the full shortlist visit: ukitindustryawards.co.uk/ukitindustryawards24/en/page/home