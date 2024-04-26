The home is valued at £1,200,000The home is valued at £1,200,000
Eight-bedroom home enters the market in Aylesbury valued at £1.2m

The property covers over 3400 sq.ft.
By James Lowson
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:25 BST

A giant eight-bedroom home has recently entered the market in Aylesbury and is valued at £1,200,000.

Michael Anthony is selling the home that can be viewed online on Zoopla here. This recently added property is located on Turnfurlong Lane.

Estate agents have stated the large property was extended further in 2018 and now covers in excess of 3400 sq.ft. It is within walking distance of two schools and is fitted with modern appliances.

As well as the eight bedrooms, the home has four bathrooms and reception rooms, plus a large driveway with room to park multiple vehicles.

Other highlights include the Spanish marble floors, which are boosted by underfloor heating, that cover most of the property’s large ground floor.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below gallery:

Behind the open plan kitchen is a giant area, currently being used as a tv room.

1. Living room and dining room

Behind the open plan kitchen is a giant area, currently being used as a tv room. Photo: Michael Anthony

A closer look at the kitchen which has integrated appliances and an island unit.

2. Kitchen

A closer look at the kitchen which has integrated appliances and an island unit. Photo: Michael Anthony

One of eight bedrooms in the property, two are en-suite.

3. Bedroom

One of eight bedrooms in the property, two are en-suite. Photo: Michael Anthony

One of four bathrooms in the property, this one contains a cosy bath.

4. Bathroom

One of four bathrooms in the property, this one contains a cosy bath. Photo: Michael Anthony

