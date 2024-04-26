A giant eight-bedroom home has recently entered the market in Aylesbury and is valued at £1,200,000.

Michael Anthony is selling the home that can be viewed online on Zoopla here. This recently added property is located on Turnfurlong Lane.

Estate agents have stated the large property was extended further in 2018 and now covers in excess of 3400 sq.ft. It is within walking distance of two schools and is fitted with modern appliances.

As well as the eight bedrooms, the home has four bathrooms and reception rooms, plus a large driveway with room to park multiple vehicles.

Other highlights include the Spanish marble floors, which are boosted by underfloor heating, that cover most of the property’s large ground floor.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below gallery:

Living room and dining room Behind the open plan kitchen is a giant area, currently being used as a tv room.

Kitchen A closer look at the kitchen which has integrated appliances and an island unit.

Bedroom One of eight bedrooms in the property, two are en-suite.

Bathroom One of four bathrooms in the property, this one contains a cosy bath.