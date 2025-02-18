Eden Shopping Centre launches ‘Start up to Store’ competition to win a retail unit completely free of charge

Startups... listen up!

Eden Shopping Centre, High Wycombe, launches a Startup to Store competition, where local start-ups will be in with a chance to win space in its thriving shopping centre, rent free for six months.

Eden Shopping Centre is inviting local startup businesses to tell them about their business and their future plans for growth. They’d love to hear what difference physical presence within their centre.

If you’re local to High Wycombe and have a business that has been established for a minimum of 12 months, this may be for you.

If you believe a physical space within Eden Shopping Centre, alongside leading national and thriving independent brands, will make a real difference to your business and set you up for the next chapter – make sure to apply using the online entry form launched today.

The Eden Shopping Centre team including Centre Director Andrew Norton, alongside judges including Regina Smith and Fiona Brownfoot, will review entrants and invite shortlisted candidates to a second-round event towards the end of March.

The winning start-up will be awarded the keys to a retail space within Eden for them to trade rent-free for six months.

Rebecca Gomme, Eden Shopping Centre’s Marketing Manager, said: “Here at Eden we are a big supporter of the local community. We are excited to give an ambitious local business from within our community the opportunity to benefit from the thriving retail environment we have created at Eden.

“Eden Shopping Centre is committed to creating memorable experiences for the community, with a diverse range of retailers and activities available to all.

“I, for one, am excited to see the creativity, ideas and ambitions of businesses in the community and believe that Start up to Store is going to see some really interesting entrants.”

For information or to enter, see the link here: www.edenshopping.co.uk/news/start-up-to-store/