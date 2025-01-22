Eden Shopping Centre gets set for 2025 following a landmark 2024 with deals totalling over 155,000 SQ FT

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe Buckinghamshire, ended 2024 on a high with 13 new brands opening, totaling over 155,000 sq ft of new lets. The new names arriving at Eden span a range of retail, hospitality, and leisure high street names.

Footfall totaled 12,866,280 in 2024 which was up 7.5% vs 2023 and up 9.5% on 2022.

Seven existing tenants carried out significant refurbishments at their Eden units with the value of these refurbishments on average being £250k per retailer. This highlights the tenants’ commitment to Eden moving forward into 2025.

Major flagship openings included retailers Primark, Sports Direct and the indoor e-karting venue Teamsport. Popular Mexican inspired eatery Taco Bell also opened at the end of the year. The new brands joining the Eden community further enhance the destination’s vibrant mix of retail, hospitality and leisure that continues to prove popular across the region and beyond.

Eden Shopping Centre 2024

The new retailers arriving at the centre created approximately 200 new jobs in the region.

Andrew Norton, Centre Director at Eden Shopping Centre, said: “2024 has been a successful year for Eden, with significant investment, flagship openings, and a number of tenants further committing to the destination with refurbishments.

“We continue to attract leading brands that help us to deliver an exceptional visitor experience that is continuing to thrive. We are looking forward to this continuing into 2025 as we cement our position in the community as the go-to destination for shopping and leisure.”

During 2024, Eden Shopping Centre announced Heart of Bucks, as its charity partner. The community foundation is focused on supporting charities across Buckinghamshire. This partnership is set to continue in 2025 with the shopping centre hoping to help more charities of all sizes across the county.