Eden Shopping Centre boosts local economy: Supporting independent businesses, creating 200 jobs, and launching competition for small local businesses for 2025

Within the last quarter alone, Eden Shopping Centre, High Wycombe has supported and fostered relationships with 15 local independent businesses – either through new store openings or pop-ups.

2024 openings included Sugar Sole, PMG Schoolwear, and Burger Daddy.

To further support independent businesses into 2025, Eden Shopping Centre has launched a competition where local businesses can compete to win free unit space and marketing support from Eden Shopping Centre for six months. Applications are open on Eden Shopping Centre’s website – where shortlisted entrants will be assessed by a judging panel and local shoppers.

Eden plans to continue to support local businesses within the community with further openings, pop-ups, and more. Eden is also continuing its partnership with the Heart of Bucks, a community foundation dedicated to supporting charities across Buckinghamshire.

Andrew Norton, Centre Director at Eden Shopping Centre commented: ”At Eden, our goal is not just to be a successful retail destination – but to also serve as a local community hub. Supporting local businesses and charities are at the centre of our values”

Graze Delights, a BARK award-winning company, specialising in graze boxes and table grazing displays for all events and occasions, now has a physical presence in Eden with The Brunch Lounge, serving a brunch menu.

Regina Smith from Graze Delights said: “Opening my shop in Eden Shopping Centre, has been a transformative journey for my independent business. After years of trading from home, stepping into a physical retail space felt like a big leap, but the support from the centre made all the difference.

“Their accessibility and willingness to help at every turn made me feel both supported and secure. Today my business is thriving, with stronger sales and a growing customer base that I couldn’t have achieved without this opportunity.

“I’m truly grateful for the environment Eden Shopping Centre has created for small businesses like mine. It’s a place where I feel seen, heard and valued as an independent retailer.”

Looking ahead for 2025, Eden Shopping Centre are excited to further support the community and local businesses in the region – as it continues to be at the heart of the community in High Wycombe.